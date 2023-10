World Stroke Day: Teenage girl has cared for her mother for 3 years

Stroke World Stroke Day is observed on October 29 to underscore the serious nature and high rates of stroke, raise awareness of the prevention and treatment of the condition, and ensure better care and support for survivors. We bring you the story of a teenager, who was 13 years old when her mother got a stroke in 2020. The teenager narrates her experience in taking care of a stroke victim. Patrick Ssenyondo has more.