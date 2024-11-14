World Diabetes Day:Experts root for advanced technology in monitoring patients

Today is World Diabetes Day. Stakeholders are concerned by the growing number of people with diabetes who cannot access the care they need. Although the government has embraced new technology and other innovations like insulin pumps stakeholders believe that embracing more advanced technology like Continuous Glucose Monitors will improve healthcare, especially for children and young adults living with type 1 diabetes. Betty Mudondo has more on this report.