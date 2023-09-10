World bank urged to consider refugee projects in need to improve infrastructure

Several infrastructure projects, including the upgrade of gravel roads to class-C, a modern market, Taxi Park lockups, Recreation parks, and community resource centers worth 18.5 billion shillings, funded by the World Bank under the refugee window will be commissioned within 2 months. Kamwenge, which hosts thousands of refugees, within and beyond the Rwamwanja settlement, is part of the 11 districts including Isingiro, Kiryandongo, Arua, Terego, Lamwo, Arua, Yumbe, Obongi, Adjumani and Madi-Okolo; in which the World Bank has invested $60m over 5 years.