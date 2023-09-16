World Bank signs off on 4bn sports complex

The World Bank has signed off a new multi-purpose sports complex worth 4 Billion Uganda shillings that will be commissioned in Kamwenge district by end of November. The facility, under construction, comprises a football field, netball and volleyball courts including an athletics track, and is being supervised by the local government. The sports complex forms part of a $60 Million dollar financing from the World Bank’s intervention under the refugee window. Other projects being implemented by 10 other districts hosting refugees include community roads, markets and resource centres.