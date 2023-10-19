World Bank pledges continued support for refugee project

The World Bank will continue to support refugee projects in Uganda irrespective of the country's ban on same-sex marriages. The minister of relief, disaster preparedness and Refugees Hilary Onek says that during a meeting with the Executive Committee of the High Commissioners in Geneva on refugees, the matter of the anti-homosexuality law came up. Uganda will now present 70 pledges to the Global Refugee Forum at a meeting in December. Baker Mulinde reports.