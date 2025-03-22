World Bank backs government in rural electrification

The Ministry of Energy has finalized discussions with the World Bank to lower the threshold for suppliers and contractors in the Rural Electrification Scale-Up Project, funded by the World Bank. Speaking to NTV, Irene Bateebe, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, said the talks followed complaints about the high threshold requirements for bidders, which appeared to favor multinational companies. More than 800,000 households and businesses are planned to be connected under the $638 million project.