World AIDS Day: Uganda flags concerns on transnational sex in HIV fight

As Uganda observes World AIDS Day, experts highlight concerns about trans-generational and transnational sex, posing challenges to the fight against HIV/AIDS. The day's theme, "Ending AIDS by 2023, keeping communities at the centre," guides the national celebrations at Kibaale playground in Byakabanda sub-county, Rakai district, with President Museveni as the chief guest. Rakai, part of Masaka sub-region, identified Uganda's first HIV case in 1982 and has consistently carried a high HIV burden, recording 10.6% in 2011, 8.0% in 2016, and 8.1% prevalence in 2020, according to consecutive national HIV/AIDS surveys.