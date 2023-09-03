Works ministry moves to reseal roads in Mbale

The Ministry of Works and Transport has started the construction of community access roads using the low-cost sealing method aimed at improving social services to health centers, markets, and schools. The construction of roads in Bukedea, Tororo, Budaka, Namutumba, Iganga, and Jinja districts. The local leaders reveal that most of the community access roads and bridges are in a terrible state and have been destroyed and washed by the rains and the communities find it hard to access health centers, markets, and schools.