Works Minister Katumba Wamala asks KCCA to set up water hydrants

Transport and Works Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala has urged Kampala Capital City Authority managers to establish water hydrant points on major roads in and around Kampala City, facilitating easier access to water for firefighters in the event of fire outbreaks. The minister noted the challenges faced by fire-fighting vehicles in accessing water during emergencies. Gen. Katumba emphasized that the construction of these fire-fighting points should coincide with the upcoming road renovation projects in the city. These remarks were made during a NAFFCO seminar on building foundations for fire and safety held in Kampala.