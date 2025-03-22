Workers' MP to re-table minimum wage bill, seeks NRM Vice Chair position

Workers' MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara says he plans to re-table the minimum wage bill, which was rejected by the president on the advice of the Ministry of Gender at the time. He adds that his advocacy for a minimum wage was taken out of context and misunderstood. Rwakajara is also hoping to run for the position of vice chairperson of the National Resistance Movement, with a focus on fighting corruption in the government. He has been speaking to Juma Kiirya about his plans for a fourth term in office.