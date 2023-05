Women’s Football:Arrows soccer academy are champs of youth league

In Women's football, Arrows Soccer Academy have been crowned champions of the 7th Kampala Youth League that climaxed yesterday in Nsambya. This after collecting 30 points from the 10 games the that were played. Launched in 2019 and expanded in 2020 with support from Beyond Sport and Laureus Sport for Good, the Kampala Girls League (KGL) aims at giving platform for soccer beginners to play, compete and promote fair play.