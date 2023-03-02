Women leaders launch Inter-Party Platform for political participation

Women leaders from 9 political parties have launched the Inter-party women platform (IWOP) The platform seeks to provide space for women from all registered political parties in Uganda to have a common voice on issues that affect their participation in politics. It is made up of women from Alliance for National Transformation, Democratic party, Ecological Party of Uganda, Forum for Democratic Change, Justice Forum, National Resistance Movement, Peoples’ Progressive Party, Uganda Federal Alliance and Uganda Peoples’ Congress. The interim chairperson of the platform is Aisha Waliggo.