Woman jailed for allegedly demanding Speaker's resignation

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Fatuma Nansubuga, a 34-year-old resident of Kalerwe, has been imprisoned at Luzira Prison for allegedly demanding the resignation of Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among.

Nansubuga was arrested on July 2nd at KCCA Central Division while holding a placard that read, "Demanding for resignation of speaker of parliament ... Uganda Must be free from corruption."

According to prosecution at Buganda Road Court, Nansubuga's actions were deemed a public nuisance and caused inconvenience to others going about their duties.

She pleaded not guilty before Grade One Magistrate Caroline Kyoshabire but has been remanded until July 9th, when she will apply for bail.