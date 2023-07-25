Woman arrested for torturing niece over school performance

Police in the Mayuge district have arrested a 22-year-old woman named Byogero Aisha, a resident of Mauma village in Busakila sub-county, on charges of physically torturing her 6-year-old niece, Mutesi Miriam. The incident occurred after the suspect allegedly punished the young victim for performing poorly in school.

Upon hearing the distressing cries of the innocent child, neighbours promptly intervened and rescued Mutesi. They acted swiftly, rushing her to a nearby clinic for urgent medical assistance. Tragically, upon arrival at the clinic, the young girl was pronounced dead.

In response to this appalling incident, Police spokesperson SCP Enanga Fred has urged the public to firmly grasp that torture is a heinous crime and should never be used as a form of punishment. The suspect will remain in custody as law enforcement authorities conduct thorough investigations into the heart-wrenching tragedy.