William Bwambale elected President of Uganda Primary Schools Sports

Former Uganda Netball Federation Vice President Administration, William Bwambale, has been elected President of the Uganda Primary Schools Sports Association. Bwambale, who was also serving as the Association's secretary, takes the reins at a time when the Uganda Primary Schools Sports Association is piloting a partnership with the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association. He replaces Pauline Musigire, who is now the First Vice President.