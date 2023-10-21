Will an opposition boycott of Parliament affect business?

For the fourth time in the space of two weeks, opposition MPs walked out of parliament on Thursday in protest of the government's apparent disregard for human rights violations in the country. They are demanding a detailed report on the November 2020 killings during the election campaigns, accountability for missing persons, and an end to harassment and torture by security personnel. Political and governance commentators suggest that parliamentary business can proceed without the opposition in the House.