Why parties are fighting to capture youth attention

Justice Minister Norbert Mao is urging the youths in the country not only to observe as decisions are made regarding their well-being but also to ensure that their voices are heard and to participate in deciding what is good for them. Meanwhile, youth leaders are calling on politicians to not only recognize the importance of youths during political campaigns but also to prioritize the agenda of the youths when they assume office. These and more are some of the concerns that come up as youths continue to ponder how they will transform themselves during this month of the youths.