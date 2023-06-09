Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Sudan ceasefire brings rare respite for Khartoum civilians
  • 2 World How children lost for 40 days in Amazon were found alive
  • 3 National Machete-wielding men attack policeman, steal gun
  • 4 National EC upholds nomination of Bukedea LC5 candidates
  • 5 National Anglican leader dismayed over Church of Uganda's backing for anti-gay law