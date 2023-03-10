Why Mbarara South MP is apprehensive about probes

The Mbarara City South Member of Parliament Mwine Mpaka says he is hesitant about taking on another investigation in parliament, as he says he wants to rethink, first before taking on the assignment. Mpaka narrated that the special investigations take a toll on an individual, especially when appointed to steer the committee as chairperson. He is concerned about the enmity created among family members and friends, due to the gruelling nature of the investigations. He shared this admission after the House adopted a report on the mismanagement at the National Social Security Fund.