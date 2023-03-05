Why learners continue to fail Biology: Insights from a Science Professor

As the Education Ministry released A-level exam results, On Friday, the Uganda National Examinations Board noted that there was continued poor performance in Biology. Enrolment in the sciences, particularly Biology continues to drop and only 0.3% of those registering for exams pass with an A in the subject. We spoke to Prof John Tugume, an expert in Plant pathology and virology at Makerere University on what needs to be done to improve performance in the subject.