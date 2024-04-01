Why Lango police bar women from sitting next to drivers

Police in the North Kyoga region say a decision taken by transporters in Lango region to bar youthful women from sitting next to drivers during transit has prevented truck accidents for more than a year now. The leaders of truck transporters in Lira City recently passed a by-law in 2022 after establishing that female passengers distract motorists, leading to traffic crashes. NTV spoke to the leaders who passed the by-law about its effectiveness.