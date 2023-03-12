Why KCCA is obsessed with road contracts

On Thursday, a special sitting of Kampala Capital City Authority descended into chaos when contractors, with the backing of the authority's technical team, refused to present contracts signed by KCCA for road works, saying they needed guidance from the solicitor general. The Lord Mayor and Councilors, who are the public project overseers, are accusing the technocrats and central government of plotting to mismanage one trillion shillings acquired through a loan from African Development Bank to improve the city's road network. But is there a law that bars the council from accessing these contracts?