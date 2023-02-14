Why do students perform poorly in science subjects?

Headteachers of Public and Private schools want Government to increase funding towards the study of science subjects. According to the head teachers, the persistent poor performance of science subjects at a national level can be attributed to the absence of vital resources like laboratories and the equipment required to conduct practical studies. This dismal performance has alarmed the Ministry of Education and Sports, which prompted Education Minister Janet Museveni to ponder about setting up an inquiry into the matter.