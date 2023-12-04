Why do many homicides never get solved?

According to the Annual Crime Report for 2022, 512 homicides or murders were committed in the Kampala Metropolitan Area last year. These were categorized as murder through assault, mob action, strangulation, aggravated domestic violence, shooting, stabbing, poisoning, arson, and ritualistic murders. The report stated that the motive behind such killings included land wrangles, infidelity, people taking the law into their hands, family misunderstandings, crime of passion, and business rivalry. Now, the sixty-four thousand dollar question is - why do people resort to murder, as opposed to going to the police and or through the judicial system? GILLIAN NANTUME explores this question and more details on how the police are failing to detect crime.