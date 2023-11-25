Why child marriages persist in Northern Uganda

Child marriages, predominantly affecting rural areas in Northern Uganda, pose significant threats to the future prospects of girls. This perilous practice leads to increased risks of poor health, school dropout, lower lifetime earnings, and heightened vulnerability to a life of poverty compared to peers marrying later. Additionally, child brides face elevated chances of intimate partner violence, restricted mobility, and limited decision-making power. Northern Uganda reports the highest child marriage rate at 59%, followed by the Eastern region at 58%. This report, presented by Gillian Nantume, sheds light on the persistent crisis in Northern Uganda.