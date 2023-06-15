Who qualifies to be granted amnesty?

According to the Amnesty Commission, 27621 individuals have been granted amnesty since the year 2000. In that year, Uganda enacted the Amnesty Act to extend amnesty to Ugandans involved in acts of a warlike nature, in various parts of the country and for other related purposes. Now, following the withdrawal of treason and terrorism charges against the King of the Rwenzururu Kingdom, Charles Wesley Mumbere, and his subjects after they were offered amnesty, NTV took the liberty to speak to the Amnesty Commission and find out what the amnesty granting process involves.