Who is Archbishop Wokorach?

He was born on January 21, 1961, in Arua. Education; Had his initial education at Ragem Primary School 1975-1979 - Sts Peter and Paul, Pokea- Arua1980-1982 - St Joseph College Ombaci, Arua1983-1987 - Uganda Martyrs National Major Seminary, Alokulum, Gulu1993 - Ordained Priest at Wadelai ParishPriestly Service 1994 - 2001- Served in Kisangani - DR Congo Has also served in Togo, USA, Kenya 2021 - Appointed - Consecrated Bishop in Nebbi 2024 - Appointed - Archbishop of Gulu he is a polyglot/ multilingual as He speaks English, French, Italian and local languages, Alur, Acholi, Kiswahili