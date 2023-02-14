Where are the released legislators Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya?

The supporters of the two legislators who were released on bail yesterday after being on remand for over a year are still waiting to see their leaders. Kawempe North MP Mohammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana are battling treason and murder charges related to several murders in the Greater Masaka region in 2021. Reports indicate that the two MPs were released from Kigo prison in Wakiso district at around 11:30pm last night. Sudhir Byaruhanga went to their homes to ascertain their whereabouts.