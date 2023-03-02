What version of Eric Mwesigwa’s torture story is true?

The National Unity Platform Party President, Robert Kyagulanyi, has dismissed allegations made by a man who claims he was tortured at the hands of his NUP party. Eric Mwesigwa who said last month that he had been subjected to gross human rights abuse by government security officers, made a u-turn and accused NUP of burning him with a hot flat iron. Kyagulanyi told journalists that Mwesigwa was coached by the state to make unfounded remarks against the party to try and hoodwink the international community.