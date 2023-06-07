What should the State Of The Nation address tackle?

As President Museveni prepares to deliver his State of the Nation address at Kololo Ceremonial grounds, a group of legislators anticipates a thorough discussion on two crucial matters. Firstly, they seek clarification regarding the safety of UPDF troops engaged in foreign missions. Secondly, they expect a comprehensive assessment of the current state of security within the country. These concerns have prompted the legislators to emphasize the importance of addressing these issues during the president's address.