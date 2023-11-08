What next after President gives herdsmen ultimatum to leave?

There could be tough days ahead for the Balaalo living in greater Northern Uganda after President Museveni ordered those with unfenced farmland to leave the region within three weeks.This directive issued last week followed complaints by locals about the alleged carelessness of some of the herdsmen who have reportedly left their cattle to roam and destroy their crops. NTV spoke to Charles Kazooba, a former journalist who covered the issue of the Balaalo extensively. He says that sending the herdsmen away could raise tensions and cause unprecedented conflict between them and the locals.