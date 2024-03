What new Ministers say about their appointments

Three of the new Ministers appointed by the President in the latest cabinet reshuffle have pledged to make strides in the sectors where they are posted. NTV spoke to Balaam Barugahara, appointed the State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Phiona Nyamutoro, designated State Minister Of Energy And Mineral Development, as well as the incoming Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Florence Namboozo.