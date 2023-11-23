What is the way forward on opposition boycott?

On Wednesday, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, stated that opposition MPs boycotting plenary would be excluded from all parliamentary activities. She mentioned that those heading key accountability committees would be replaced and should be struck off any travel lists. Her announcement drew reactions from the MPs, who insist that she should be a neutral party in the issue of their stand against human rights abuses. Also weighing in on this matter are a legal expert and veteran politician who feel the Speaker should consider rescinding her decision if the standoff is to be resolved.