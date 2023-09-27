What are NSSF's future plans? | STUDIO INTERVIEW

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has just announced a substantial 10 percent interest rate for the 2022/23 financial year, a notable increase from the previous year's 9.3 percent. The NSSF also reported an impressive 15 percent increase in total revenue, reaching UGX 2.2 trillion for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2023. In light of these developments, NNSF MD Patrick Ayota shared some insights on the implications and significance of this financial boost for NSSF's savers and the broader economy.