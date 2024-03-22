What analysts make of changes to cabinet

Hours after President Museveni surprised many by announcing changes to his cabinet, some analysts see this as an effort to introduce fresh blood into the cabinet. The changes have seen cabinet ministers Goretti Kitutu for Karamoja affairs, the state minister for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu, and Defence Minister Vincent Ssempijja pushed out in favor of younger officials. BENJAMIN JUMBE has been looking at some political analysts on what these changes mean for the country’s politics.