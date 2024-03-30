Well wishers support the elderly at Bakateyamba home

The administration of Mapeera-Bakateyamba home in Nalukolongo has expressed concern at the neglect of the elderly people under their care by their relatives. Sister Lawrence Nakiwu, the home Administrator says the facility currently cares for over 70 elderly and vulnerable persons, and is often challenged because of their different needs and is surviving on donations. Her call came as she received an assortment of donations from different well-wishers today at the home in Nalukolongo.