Well-wishers’ support gets Byamukama a place in Ntare

Two weeks after we reported that the story of Felix Byamukama, a special needs learner from Nyakishenyi sub-county in Rukungiri district who scored aggregate 4, in the just released 2023 Primary Leaving Examination results. Today, Byamukama is now a senior one student, having secured the support of well-wishers from Rukungiri to join the school of his choice ; Ntare School.