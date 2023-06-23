Water Ministry, CSOS help swamp dwellers resettle elsewhere

The Ministry of Water and Environment has joined civil society organizations in Kabale to help those settled in wetlands and along river banks to help resettle in other areas, and rebuild their lives as farmers, through the Integrated Water Resources Management. Through a 2.2 billion shilling fund, the farmers are being supported to engage in Apiary, Poultry, Dairy, Mushrooms growing, goat rearing and piggery, horticulture and banana management. According to Annet Nantongo Turyamureba of the beneficiary Banana Management systems the farmers should expect bumper harvests from their projects, unlike before acquiring better farming skills.