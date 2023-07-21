Wasswa Birigwa explains Thursday’s events at FDC

The FDC party President Patrick Amuriat has apologized to journalists who were assaulted as they covered the proceedings at the party headquarters yesterday. Amuriat says they have launched an investigation into the matter and the individuals responsible will be held accountable. This comes as FDC chairperson Wasswa Birigwa accused Amuriat of blocking him from addressing the media conference which had been called to speak about the party wrangles. In a separate address today in Busabala, Birigwa stated that Amuriat did not give him a clear reason to cancel the media briefing and when he tried to leave the party offices, he was blocked.