Wasswa Birigwa disappointed with state of affairs in FDC

Forum for Democratic Change party chairman Wasswa Birigwa says he is disappointed and shocked about being held hostage by his own. This comes a day after he spent over 6 hours at the party headquarters, where he was not allowed to leave the office premises at all. Birigwa further explained that investigations into money that came from the ruling party NRM are complete and a report will soon be released on the 28th of this month. The party chairperson revealed to NTV that he would not mind if those bringing divisions in the party leave. Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to Ambassador Birigwa.