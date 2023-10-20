Warning issued to contractors delaying USMID infrastructure projects

The State Minister for Urban Development, Obiga Kania, has issued a warning regarding contractors responsible for delaying construction projects in cities and districts under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Phase II. He emphasizes that all work should be completed by December 31st of this year, as any further delays could potentially impact negotiations with the World Bank for funding Uganda's Phase III in the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development program.