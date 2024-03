Wandera Ogalo says growing rift in NUP is unnecessary

Dan Wandera Ogalo, a former legislator and member of the Parliamentary Commission, says that the former LOP Mathias Mpuuga is justified in accepting the UGX 500 million gratuity by Parliament, since it is legal. He adds that Mpuuga is at liberty to resign in favor of his party’s advice and surrender his position as a parliamentary commissioner, but there is no law to compel him in any case.