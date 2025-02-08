Uganda’s National Badminton team leaves for Cameroun
Sarah Chelangat, Kenneth Kiprop win cross country races
Concerns rise as more men suffer intimate partner violence in Tirinyi
Female genital mutilation cases surge in Sebei sub-region
KCCA concerned as huge rubbish pile catches fire at Kiteezi landfill
Remembering Aga Khan IV
EAC-SADC summit calls for cessation of hostilities
Health workers intensify efforts to end Mpox infections
Legal fraternity welcomes expansion of judiciary
NRM MPs agree to enact amendments to the army court
Sarah Chelangat ne Kenneth Kiprop be bawangudde empaka za national crosscountry
Ab’e Gomba ne Butambala baagala kwongezebweyo mu nteekateeka y’okutereeza enkalala
E Fort Portal waliwo abakwatiddwa lwa kuyiwa ttaka mu ntobazzi
Abaasendebwa olwa leerwe e Mukono beekubidde enduulu eri Ssenyonyi
Paasita Ssempa ayogedde lwaki awagira eky'abakulisitaayo okuwasa abakazi abasukka mu omu