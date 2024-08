Walukuba Barbarians and Avengers win 2024 Kabaka Coronation Rugby Sevens

Walukuba Barbarians and Avengers are the champions of the 2024 Kabaka Coronation Rugby Sevens in the men's and women's categories, respectively. The fifth edition of the tournament, held yesterday at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku, saw Walukuba Barbarians clinch a 12-7 win in the finals, while Avengers defeated Lady Pacers and Ewes to emerge champions.