VP Alupo calls for peaceful resolutions of conflicts at UN General Assembly

Vice President Jessica Alupo has urged the international community to reflect on the United Nation's original purposes and work to resolve global insecurity through cooperation, diplomacy and peaceful means. Alupo made the call at the ongoing UN general Assembly in New York, where she is representing Uganda, noting that the country would continue to work with partners to eliminate terrorism, mistrust and other conditions that undermine development. She also called on developed countries to fulfill their commitment, in line with the Paris Agreement, to provide $100 billion — annually, through 2025 — to developing countries to assist with mitigation and adaptation to climate change.