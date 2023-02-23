Voters go to the polls to choose new Serere MP

The election for a new MP for Serere County are underway. The candidates for the Alliance for National Transformation Alice Alaso and the NRM’s Philip Oucor had cast their votes by 9am. They are optimistic about winning the vote and applauded the Electoral Commission for a well-organized process. By 6am, the Electoral Commission had dispatched the polling materials to the 138 polling stations. 74, 394 voters are registered to vote. The three other candidates in the race are Emmanuel Omoding, Martin Ongurucho and Emmanuel Eratu. Though the area has been relatively peaceful during the campaigns, the Police on Wednesday arrested the Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa who they say was found campaigning past the stipulated deadline. Okupa had not been released by Thursday morning but he stated that they were training the candidate’s agents when he was arrested.There has been tension between the NRM and the camp of Omoding who appears to have the support of some NRM leaders from the region. The by-election follows the death of the former MP Okabe who died in December.