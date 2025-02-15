Voter register: Concerns over low turnout persist

The Electoral Commission has stated that it believes the 390,000 people who have turned up for verification as new voters so far is still a significant number that could potentially influence the 2026 election results. This comes after some analysts suggested that the turnout is lower than the projected 4 million new voters the Commission expected to register during the voter update, which officially ended on February 10 but was extended for another week. The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) informed NTV that in November last year, it registered 2.6 million individuals who turned 18.