Vocational skills training helps with critical thinking - Minister Moriku Kaducu

The Minister of State for Primary Education Joyce Moriku Kaducu has commended schools that have gone the extra mile to equip school learners with vocational skills that help with critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Kaducu’s message was delivered by Commissioner Safinah Mutumba at Riverside High School campus in Bujuuko where learners of schools under the Skill for Life Foundation exhibited what they have acquired during the school term. This is done simultaneously with the normal curriculum.