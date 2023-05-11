Vital bridge on Kampala-Masaka road damaged

Flooding has cut off a section of Kampala-Masaka road following heavy rains that caused River Katonga to burst its banks. The section of the road has been closed by the Uganda National Roads Authority and traffic to and from Kampala has been diverted to an alternative route through Mpig, Kanoni, and Sembabule. The flooding has been blamed on extensive agriculture and construction in the wetland the road cuts through. By this evening, a section of the bridge had collapsed under the weight of the water.