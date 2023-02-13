Visually impaired student aces his O-levels

A visually impaired senior four student at Iganga SS Timothy Tulida Bangi has emerged among the best performers in the UCE results released on Thursday this week. The 19-year-old Timothy got a first division with 28 points, making him the best student in the category of the blind, among the special needs who sat for the senior four examinations in 2022. Our reporter, Jjingo Francis caught up with him at his home in Lutaba Village Wamala parish, Sisa Sub-county in Wakiso district.